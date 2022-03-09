2022 Jeep Cherokee X Gets A Standard Suspension Lift

By Shane McGlaun •

Jeep has revealed details on the 2022 Cherokee line. A new trim for 2022 is the Cherokee X offering a standard 3.2-liter V-6 engine and one-inch suspension lift. Cherokee X also gets upgraded cloth and vinyl seats with unique inserts and off-road styling cues.

It appears this is the new entry-level model, and pricing starts at over $35,000 with the destination charge included. Latitude LUX gains a host of new equipment, including a power liftgate, a universal garage door opener, and a 115-volt power outlet, among other features.

All Cherokee trims utilize the Uconnect 4C infotainment system with an 8.4-inch screen and satellite radio. The V6 models can tow 4500 pounds and offer 271 horsepower and 239 pound-foot of torque. The other powertrain is a turbo four-cylinder making 270 horsepower and 295 pound-foot of torque.

Both models use the same nine-speed automatic transmission. The six models promise up to 29 MPG on the highway, while the turbo four promises up to 31 MPG on the highway.