2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Debuts

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has officially debuted the 2022 Bronco Everglades special edition. The special edition Bronco has a class-exclusive factory snorkel. The snorkel has a quick-swap reversible air vent to customize the vehicle’s performance depending on the conditions.

With the snorkel and some raised vents underneath the vehicle, it’s capable of fording up to 36.4 inches of water. The Everglades is available in an exclusive color called Desert Sand.

In addition to the included snorkel, it also has the Sasquatch package with wheels and grille painted in Carbonized Gray. The wheels are fitted with 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires.

Everglades also has rock rails for additional body protection and a molded-in-color hardtop with crossbars. Everglades also comes with marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized washout flooring. Only existing Bronco reservation holders can order the Everglades with orders beginning in March, and deliveries begin this summer. Pricing is $53,000 plus the $1495 destination delivery charge.