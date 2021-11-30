2022 Dodge Durango R/T Plus Adds Safety And Luxury

By Shane McGlaun •

For 2022, a new Dodge Durango R/T trim is coming to the lineup called the Durango R/T Plus. This trim brings some of the safety and luxury features from the Citadel trim to the R/T range. One of the highlights of the luxury features is the premium interior group adding the premium instrument panel, Dinamica suede headliner, and Napa leather seats.

The package also adds a power sunroof and 19-speaker 825-watt Harman Kardon Sound System. New safety features for the Durango R/T Plus include blind spot detection, forward collision warning plus, adaptive cruise control with stop, advanced brake assist, and Lane departure warning.

The MSRP starts at $52,225 for the RWD version or $54,825 for the AWD. Both of those prices are in addition to the $1595 destination charge.

There is an available option package called Tow N’ Go that brings towing and performance features, including a class IV towing hitch, drive modes, Brembo brakes, and more. That package adds $4995 to the MSRP.