2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Is The First Of Its Kind

By Shane McGlaun •

Chevrolet redesigned its Silverado pickup for 2022 and added a new ZR2 model as the top-of-the-line. The 2022 ZR2 comes with a 6.2-liter V-8 making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-foot of torque paired with a 10-speed automatic. The truck has a maximum payload rating of 1440 pounds and can tow 8900 pounds.

ZR2 is the first model in the Silverado line to utilize the Multimatic 40mm DSSV spool-valve dampers. They have three separate spool valves for controlling damping and three connected chambers for fluid flow.

The truck also features unique springs designed to increase suspension travel compared to other Silverado models. The truck has front and rear e-lockers and special off-road chassis and suspension calibrations. ZR2 buyers also get a Terrain Mode enabling one-pedal rock crawling.

The truck rolls on unique 33-inch off-road tires and features a skid plate package for protection. Its steel front bumper is designed for strength and durability while improving clearance to 31.8-degree approach angle. It also has removable bumper end-caps.