20 New Bethesda Games Hit Xbox Game Pass Today

Anyone looking for something to do this weekend who has an Xbox and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass has several new games landing today to enjoy. Microsoft’s purchase of game developer Bethesda is finally completed, and 20 new games from Bethesda will hit Game Pass.

The good news is that many of the games are from the most popular franchises that Bethesda has ever offered. Two of the gems that really stand out include Fallout 4 and Fallout New Vegas.

The full list of games includes:

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Doom

Doom 2

Doom 64

Doom 3

Doom Eternal

Fallout New Vegas

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Prey

Rage 2

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

The only games out of the complete list that won’t be available via Cloud play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are Morrowind, Oblivion, TES Online, and Fallout: New Vegas. Another bit of good news is that Xbox has promised that some of these games will eventually get support for FPS Boost on the Xbox Series X/S. Which games will get that support is a mystery.