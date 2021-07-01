1993 Chevrolet Camaro Indy 500 Pace Car Heads To Auction

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jul 01, 2021 - 8:06 AM

Back in 1993, the Chevrolet Camaro was chosen as the Pace car for the Indianapolis 500. To celebrate, Chevrolet produced 645 Limited edition Pace Car models. The car seen in the images below is one of those cars and has been in a collection since new and was never sold at retail.

The vehicle looks like brand-new and has 70 miles on the odometer. It’s fitted with the iconic t-tops that Camaros of the era were famous for. The car comes with the original pace car decals that were never installed. Power is from a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine making 275 horsepower.

While that’s certainly not a lot of power by today’s standards, the V-8 engine was impressive in its era. The car has an automatic transmission, power steering, and power brakes. It also has AC along with power windows and locks. The most noticeable features are the unique Pace Car black-and-white paint scheme with colored stripes that carries over to the cloth interior.

There’s no indication of how much the car will sell for at the Mecum Orlando auction, but Camaros of this vintage rarely sell for big money. It’s always interesting to see a time capsule car that is old but still looks like the day it rolled off the assembly line.